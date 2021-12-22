One of the first articles Quanta Magazine published in 2021 described a cosmic surprise: A long-puzzling smudge of X-ray light was not, as most believed, a nearby cloud of gas, the remnant of some long-ago stellar explosion. Instead, it was the edge of a truly enormous structure, a bubble that towered over our Milky Way galaxy. The revelation was the product of a unique space telescope that was never designed to find galaxy-size X-ray towers — after all, no one knew they existed. But it keeps with the tradition, going back to when the four Jovian moons materialized in Galileo’s eyepiece, of looking closer, with better instruments, and seeing unimagined spectacles.

In three days, the James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to launch into space. To find a worthy comparison, we might have to go back all the way to Galileo. Its capabilities are so unlike those of anything that has come before, its powers so vastly superior, that it has the potential to do what Galileo’s inch-wide refractor once did: forever alter humanity’s relationship to the wider universe. Astronomers have a long wish list for what Webb might investigate, as my colleague Natalie Wolchover detailed in “The Webb Space Telescope Will Rewrite Cosmic History. If It Works.” The list includes the first galaxies at the beginning of time and the coruscating skies of Earth-like exoplanets. But everyone suspects it will be the unimagined revelations that Webb will be known for.

