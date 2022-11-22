In a barrier-breaking preprint released in 2018, Ho and her collaborator Levent Alpöge of Harvard University discovered a new upper bound for the number of integer solutions to polynomials that define elliptic curves. Their technique draws upon the decades-old work of Louis Mordell, an American mathematician who emigrated to Britain in 1906. In their paper, Ho and Alpöge were able to glean new information about the distribution of these integer solutions that had evaded other teams studying similar problems.

Ho is spending the year (on leave from her faculty position at the University of Michigan) as a visiting professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, where she was recently named the first director of the IAS’s Women and Mathematics program. She is also a 2023 fellow of the American Mathematical Society and a research scholar at Princeton University.

She’s hopeful that directing the Women and Mathematics program will “at least help the community more, help more people, instead of just me being in my office doing math research by myself or with collaborators,” she said. “I can prove theorems, and maybe someday I can prove a theorem that in 100 years will matter. Maybe, maybe not. But I felt like I wasn’t making enough impact on the world or on people around me.”

Quanta spoke with Ho in a series of videoconferences. The interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.

How would you describe the way you do mathematics?

Sometimes mathematicians divide ourselves into algebraic and analytic people. The math I do touches both sides, but at heart, I am an algebraist, though I’m geometric in the way I think. I often tend to view algebra and geometry as essentially the same.

That’s not quite accurate, but basically since the work of Descartes and especially in the last century, the two subjects have become really close. There is a rather precise dictionary that can, in some situations, help translate a geometric picture to algebraic consequences.

In my own case, the geometric picture often helps formulate statements and conjectures and give intuition, but then we translate them to algebra when writing. It’s easier to detect mistakes as algebra is typically more rigorous. It can also be easier to use algebra when geometry gets too hard to visualize.

What ideas have you been focusing on in your recent work?

Quite a bit of my work does have to do with elliptic curves, which are very natural objects in number theory and arithmetic geometry.

It should be hard to have integer solutions of equations like these. We expect, basically, almost all curves should have no integer solutions. But it’s very hard to prove that.

Levent and I studied this distribution of the number of integral points. We use a classical construction from Mordell’s 1969 book Diophantine Equations. We’re able to give an upper bound on the number of integral points on an elliptic curve. Other people have given upper bounds. We found a different bound that is simple to state.

What role did Mordell’s earlier work play in your recent result?

Our question involves integral points on elliptic curves. Mordell has a way of relating it to something else that we’re able to study.

That’s something we do all the time in math: We want to understand an object, but we have to find a proxy to understand it. Sometimes that proxy is very accurate. Sometimes it loses information. But it’s actually something we can access.

When did you decide to focus on mathematics?

I don’t think there was a tipping point for me. I’m happy with my life and career now, but I feel that if things had been slightly different, I could have been happy in many careers or other fields. Maybe that’s something most mathematicians wouldn’t say, because they like to talk about how passionate they are about math and how they could never think about anything else. For me, I don’t think that’s true.

I am curious about lots of different things. Perhaps I ended up being a mathematician because I was frustrated with the lack of rigor in other fields. As a child, I was trained to think like a mathematician in some ways, because that’s how we did things at home. My dad played math games with me, which meant I was learning logical reasoning from a young age. I wanted things to be proved.

But I wasn’t sure that I would be a good mathematician.

Why?

When I was younger, I didn’t know that many math people who were like me in different ways. We throw these words around about role models. It’s not just that I didn’t see enough women or Asian American women.

What I mean is that I didn’t see many people who were passionate about things other than mathematics. That made me doubt myself a lot. How can I be successful at mathematics if I don’t spend 100% of my time thinking about math? That’s what I saw around me. I had the impression other people were approaching math differently than I was, my peers and people older than me. I thought it was difficult to pursue a career where I wasn’t going to be like that. I would have other interests.

The human aspect is something I didn’t see other people caring about as much. I was afraid that part of me was going to make me bad at becoming a mathematician.