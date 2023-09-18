But was this a general rule for all vertebrates, beyond mice and humans? To find out, Ebisuya’s graduate student Jorge Lázaro created a “stem cell zoo,” home to cells from a variety of mammals: mice, rabbits, cattle, rhinoceroses, humans and marmosets. When he reproduced the segmentation clock of each species, he saw that the speed of biochemical reactions stayed in rhythm with the segmentation clock period in every one.

What’s more, the clock tempos did not scale with the animals’ size. Rhinoceros cells oscillated more quickly than human cells, while marmoset cells had the slowest oscillations of all, slower even than those of mouse cells.

The findings, published in Cell Stem Cell in June, suggested that the speed of biochemical reactions could be a universal mechanism for regulating developmental time.

They also pushed the bounds of an important but overlooked aspect of the central dogma of molecular biology. “We’re talking about transcription, translation and protein stability,” Diaz-Cuadros said. Everyone had thought that they were the same in all mammalian or vertebrate species, “but now what we’re saying is that the speed of the central dogma is species-specific, and I think that is quite fascinating.”