“This fire is opening a Las Vegas buffet for woodpeckers,” Roberts said, pointing to a blackened stump of indeterminate origin. As if on cue, a woodpecker swooped in and began to poke its long, narrow beak into the thick trunk.

“These guys probably started showing up while this area was still smoking,” he continued. The dead plant life attracted wood beetles and other insects that dined on the scorched remains of manzanita and laurel. The woodpeckers came for the insects. Roberts focused his binoculars on the feasting bird, then swung them skyward as a red-tailed hawk cried out.

This scene, like the numerous flora and fauna that call this hillside home, was only possible because of wildfire, Roberts said. “This is really healthy. It’s really healthy habitat for all kinds of stuff.”

The rich biodiversity supported by such landscapes is the result of two opposing principles. An environment needs to be stable over a long term for a range of evolving species to have time to fill every niche. The Amazon rainforest, one of the most biodiverse places on Earth, has been a tropical rainforest for millions of years.

But if an area is too stable, life can stagnate. Small-scale disturbances, including disease outbreaks, lightning strikes and tree falls, create opportunities for organisms: The felling of a dead tree allows sunlight to reach an otherwise dark understory. Plants that may have waited decades for this opportunity can sprout skyward. Even events that humans classify as disasters, such as landslides and floods, can create perturbations that let life flourish.

“Provided it’s a relatively localized thing, then you will expect that life will return within a few decades and it will be indistinguishable from the surroundings,” said Euan Furness, who is doing doctoral research in ecology in the department of earth sciences and engineering at Imperial College London.

The idea is known as the patch-mosaic hypothesis: that small-scale disturbances like low-intensity fires can increase biodiversity by subdividing a single homogeneous landscape into a multitude of microhabitats. Using a computer program called REvoSim, Furness and his colleagues showed early this year that disturbance-driven biodiversity climbed highest when habitats showed a combination of large-scale stability and small-scale disturbances.

“Ecosystems are always being disturbed. Generally speaking, there’s an optimal frequency of disturbance for each ecosystem that will give optimum biodiversity,” said Michael-Shawn Fletcher, a biogeographer at the University of Melbourne.

In fire-adapted systems like those in Sonoma County, wildfires can provide the ideal disturbance. Even the most devastating fires don’t burn everything in their path. Instead, they turn the landscape into a patchwork of more- and less-severely burned places. In high-severity patches, at least three-quarters of a forest’s upper canopy is destroyed, often killing large, mature trees with thick bark that can withstand smaller blazes. Low-severity fires burn leaf litter and grasses but leave larger shrubs and trees relatively untouched. Medium-severity fires fall somewhere in between. Even if one part of the ecosystem is destroyed in a high-severity fire, other parts of the landscape remain intact.

Fire-dependent landscapes need fires with a range of severity, a phenomenon scientists call pyrodiversity. It helps create a classic patch-mosaic landscape, allowing varied species to thrive in different parts of the landscape. A 1991 symposium talk and 1992 paper by the ecologists Robert Martin and David Sapsis neatly encapsulated this idea in the phrase “Pyrodiversity begets biodiversity.” The rebirth of these burned areas further amplifies this diversity as plants sprout from buried seeds and animals arrive to make use of the burned remains or new vegetation. By driving biodiversity, fire fuels the evolutionary process.

The problem, said Kira Hoffman, a fire ecologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia, is that much of the world’s fire policy has created conditions that almost ensure large, high-severity wildfires will happen. So much flammable/combustible material has built up that what might otherwise have been a low-severity fire is much more likely to grow very big and very hot.

“Fires are getting to be insuppressible. So bringing back fire and bringing back mitigation techniques is really, really key,” she said. “Indigenous fire practitioners and knowledge holders know very well how these ecosystems are in balance with fire.”

An Ancient Use of Fire

Aboriginal people in Australia have spent tens of thousands of years using fire to shape the their continent. It was one of their most useful tools, explained Fletcher, a descendant of the Wiradjuri people of central New South Wales. When Europeans first began mapping the continent in the 17th century, they perceived the land as untouched by human influence. Nothing, Fletcher said, could be further from the truth.