Our memories are the cornerstone of our identity. Their importance is a big part of what makes Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia so cruel and poignant. It’s why we’ve hoped so desperately for science to deliver a cure for Alzheimer’s, and why it is so frustrating and tragic that useful treatments have been slow to emerge. Great excitement therefore surrounded the announcement in September that a new drug, lecanemab, slowed the progression of the disease in clinical trials. If it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, lecanemab will become only the second Alzheimer’s treatment that counteracts amyloid-beta protein, which is widely supposed to be the cause of the disease.

Yet the effects of lecanemab are so marginal that researchers debate whether the drug will really make a practical difference for patients. The fact that lecanemab stands out as a bright spot speaks to how dismal much of the history of research on treatments for Alzheimer’s has been. Meanwhile, a deeper understanding of the biology at play is fueling interest in the leading alternative theories for what causes the disease.

Speculation about how memory works is at least as old as Plato, who in one of his Socratic dialogues wrote about “the gift of Memory, the mother of the Muses,” and compared its operation to a wax stamp in the soul. We can be grateful that science has vastly improved on our understanding of memory since Plato’s time — out with the wax stamps, in with “engrams” of changes in our neurons. In this past year alone, researchers have made exciting strides toward learning how and where in the brain different aspects of our memories reside. More surprisingly, they have even found biochemical mechanisms that distinguish good memories from bad ones.

Because we are creatures with brains, we often think about memory in purely neurological terms. Yet work published early in 2022 by researchers at the California Institute of Technology suggests that even individual cells in developing tissues may carry some records of their lineage’s history. These stem cells seem to rely on that stored information when they are faced with decisions about how to specialize in response to chemical cues. Advances in biology over this past year unveiled many other surprises as well, including insights into how the brain adapts to extended food insufficiency and how migrating cells follow a path through the body. It’s worth looking back on some of the best of that work before the revelations of the coming year give us a new perspective on ourselves again.