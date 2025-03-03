Years After the Early Death of a Math Genius, Her Ideas Gain New Life

Mirzakhani became obsessed with these circumnavigating curves. In discussions with colleagues, she brought them up constantly, her usual restraint evaporating. She often spoke breathlessly of geodesics and related objects as if they were characters in a story. “I remember when she would give talks, she would ask these two questions: How many curves are there, and where are they?” said Kasra Rafi of the University of Toronto.

While still in graduate school, she developed a formula that allowed her to estimate, for any hyperbolic surface, how many geodesics there were up to a given length. This formula not only allowed her to describe individual surfaces; it also enabled her to prove a famous conjecture in string theory, and gave her insight into what kinds of hyperbolic surfaces it was possible to construct.

After completing her graduate degree, Mirzakhani went on to make major advances in geometry, topology and dynamical systems. But she never forgot the subject of her Ph.D. thesis.

She hoped to learn more about the creatures that lived in the hyperbolic zoo she had classified. In particular, she wanted to understand what a typical hyperbolic surface looked like. Often, mathematicians first study objects — graphs, knots, sequences of numbers — that they can construct. But their constructions are usually “not at all typical,” said Bram Petri of Sorbonne University. “We tend to draw very special things.” A typical graph, knot or sequence, selected at random, will look very different.

And so Mirzakhani began picking hyperbolic surfaces at random and studying their properties. “She had the perfect tools, so it was very natural,” Wright said.

But she died before she could really pursue this line of inquiry. “She was really just developing the machinery,” Monk said, “and then didn’t have the time to use it.”

Picking Up the Thread

Monk never thought she would be the one to pick up where Mirzakhani had left off. In fact, until she was in her early 20s, she had no intention of pursuing a career in mathematical research. She had planned to become a teacher since she was a child, when she would tutor fellow students to stave off her boredom in math classes. “I was pretty miserable at school,” she said. “I would kind of keep myself busy by being the assistant teacher.”

Since she was in graduate school, Laura Monk has been developing mathematical theories that Mirzakhani didn’t have a chance to finish before her death. Monk feels she’s gotten to know the mathematician through her proofs. Fondation L’Oréal For Women in Science

She enrolled in a master’s program at Paris-Saclay University, one of three women in the 40-person cohort. Near its end, she learned that both of the other women were also planning to leave academia. The exodus made her question whether their plans reflected “our own individual choices and desires,” she said, “or were we more affected than we realized by being in a setting where we were very much the exception.” She felt a duty to the girls she had been planning to teach to become an example of a successful woman in mathematics.

So she decided to pursue a doctorate. “At least one of us has to do it,” she told herself. “Otherwise it’s quite sad.”

At the suggestion of one of her professors, Monk took a train to Strasbourg to meet Nalini Anantharaman, a potential adviser who, like Mirzakhani, was an expert in multiple fields. In fact, Anantharaman had met Mirzakhani several times over her career — they were about the same age and interested in similar topics. Both also shared a passion for the humanities: Just as Mirzakhani had almost dedicated her studies to literature, Anantharaman had trained as a classical pianist, and hadn’t been sure whether she would go into music or math.