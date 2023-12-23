Graph theory can be thought of as a branch of combinatorics — the mathematical study of counting. Counting what can happen with collections of nodes and edges is, in some sense, a special case of counting combinations more generally.

The year ended with a landmark proof by four prominent mathematicians of a longstanding conjecture that relates combinatorics to the algebraic structure of sets.

Back in February, two computer scientists, Zander Kelley and Raghu Meka, stunned mathematicians with news of an out-of-left-field breakthrough on an old combinatorics question: How many integers can you throw into a bucket while making sure that no three of them form an evenly spaced progression (like 3, 8 and 13 or 101, 201 and 301)? Kelley and Meka smashed a long-standing upper bound on the number of integers smaller than some cap N that could be put in the bucket without creating such a pattern.

The previous month, Kevin Hartnett reported on a paper from November 2022 by another outsider — a researcher at Google named Justin Gilmer who had left mathematics years before, but had never stopped thinking about a combinatorial problem called the union-closed conjecture. This conjecture concerns families of sets like {1}, {1, 2}, {2, 3, 4}, {1, 2, 3, 4}. This family is “union-closed” because if you combine any two sets in the family, the combination is also in the family. The conjecture, which Gilmer proved, says that if a family is union-closed, it must have at least one number that appears in at least half the sets. Gilmer used an argument drawn from information theory that relied on randomly choosing two sets from a union-closed family that met certain characteristics. His argument is yet another example of how randomness can be used as a tool to infer the existence of structure.

By contrast, an April article by Kevin Hartnett described an instance where intricate but simple structures surprisingly turn out to be possible. Bernardo Subercaseaux and Marijn Heule showed that it’s possible to fill an infinite grid with numbers in such a way that the distance between two occurrences of the same number must be greater than the number itself — using only the numbers between 1 and 15.

And longtime Quanta contributor Erica Klarreich wrote about the surprising prevalence of so-called intransitive dice. These are, for example, sets of three dice A, B and C in which A is likely to beat (roll a higher number than) B, B is likely to beat C and C is likely to beat A. A new paper showed that if you know only that die A beats die B and B beats C, that gives no information about whether A or C is likely to prevail in a head-to-head matchup.