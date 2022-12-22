We can think of a mathematician as a kind of archaeologist, painstakingly brushing dust off the hidden structures of the world. But the structures mathematicians reveal are not only durable, but also inevitable. They could never have been any other way. They are also remarkably interconnected: Though each year the mathematical frontier continues to expand as new discoveries are made, the sprawl of subdisciplines also shrinks a little as connections are found between seemingly far-flung domains.

It can be difficult to convey to the nonexpert just how shocking some of these connections are. In 2022, as always, we’ve done our best.

It was a year of short papers — a six-page proof that pinpointed when structure emerges in random graphs — and long ones — a 912-page paper showing that slowly rotating black holes are going to keep on slowly rotating until the end of time.

Some mathematical results can be impenetrable not only to the public but also to other mathematicians. Quanta spoke to Lillian Pierce, a number theorist at Duke University, about her work to make important proofs and techniques understandable to a broader range of mathematicians, and to Wei Ho, who discovered new bounds on the number of integer solutions to equations called elliptic curves.

Alex Kontorovich, in a video and accompanying column, discussed the sweeping Langlands program that has been making connections across disparate fields of mathematics.

Though many of these results have no immediate practical applications, it’s tough to know what abstract result will end up becoming crucial to coming up with new, secure cryptographic ciphers or updating the error-correcting codes needed to make modern communications work.

One thing that is clear from the past year of math coverage in Quanta is that there is no one path to becoming the type of mathematician who can uncover a fundamental truth that nobody else could. Some are singularly focused on mathematics from a young age; others come to it later in life. Some satisfy a stereotype of absent-minded brilliance; others don’t.

As Huh put it, when it comes to how the human mind makes leaps of mathematical reasoning, “it’s nice to admit that we don’t know what’s going on.”